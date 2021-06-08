Pierce County Library System’s Board discusses reopening plans and more

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss reopening libraries with more services, a new service to learn about new books, the Pierce County Library Foundation’s fundraising progress, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 977 6052 7787, passcode: 106659

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app:

zoom.us/j/97760527787?pwd=T1VGT0ZvbEhhRWVmSXdOTEFwQndrQT09

Reopening libraries with more in-building services. In early June, the Library System plans to open three libraries with more in-building services, including browsing and checking out books, movies and other materials, picking up items on hold, and using computers, printing, copying, and faxing. Curbside pickup of books and other items will continue at 19 of 20 libraries. Staff has been dedicated to reopening libraries with more services safely. The buildings will offer updated technology as well as Plexiglas partitions and other structures to ensure social distancing. Staff looks forward to welcoming people back into buildings.

Wowbrary with new book information. People may get a weekly email and be the first to know about new books, movies and music at the Pierce County Library. The email message will let book, movie and music lovers know about the new material added every week to the Library System’s online catalog. The information will give people quick access to reserve and check out new items, including bestsellers. The library plans to launch the service this month.

Foundation fundraising progress. In 2020, the Pierce County Library Foundation celebrated 50 years of service to the Pierce County Library in thanks to the thousands of individuals and organizations that contributed to the foundation. The foundation recently conducted a fundraising feasibility study to learn about the foundation’s ability to raise funds for improve buildings, build new libraries, and grow support for increased and expanded library services. The foundation is now implementing the results from the study and advancing its philanthropic efforts to connect with donors, to support the important work and future success of the Library System.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-06092021.pdf