The Lakewood Republican Women (LRW) will host the annual Betty Jo Neils scholarship at a luncheon ($25) on June 26 (11:30 a.m. social, 12 p.m. opening remarks) at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club. RSVP by June 21, 2021 to Pam Trobaugh, 253-584-0588 or Doreen Imholt, 253-208-2599.