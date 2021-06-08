Lakewood’s Nyanza to close June 9

Starting June 9, the contractor will close Nyanza Road in the northbound direction from the Gravelly Lake Drive intersection in order to connect the new water main to the existing main. Once the water main is complete and tested, the contractor will prepare the bypass lane in preparation for the main closure of Gravelly Lake Drive anticipated to occur on June 23.

During the next week, striping modifications will be completed at the northern intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive and Nyanza in order to add additional intersection capacity at this critical intersection ahead of the closure.