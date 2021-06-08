57 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and 1 new death confirmed June 7

On June 7, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 18-24 is 172.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.4 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 57 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 60s from Puyallup.
On June 5 we confirmed 121 cases. On June 6 we confirmed 50 cases.
Our totals are 50,046 cases and 580 deaths.
