April unemployment in Pierce County remained relatively unchanged at 7% (down a tenth of a point from this March and 11.6 percentage points below last April). The total number unemployed is also holding steady at just under 31K. Total Employment picked up 1,766 bringing the estimated number of workers up to 409K, 25K below the all-time high of 434K in December 2019. Read the full report at WorkForce Central.