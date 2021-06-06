St. Vinnies – Helping Our Neighbors Everyday

When was the last time you helped 440 people? Actually, if you donated to St. Vinnies or went shopping there last month, you did.

There are many reasons for shopping at St. Vinnies (Tacoma and Puyallup). Summertime is a great time to visit. There are plenty of spring and summer tools for the outdoor projects. There is an acre of outdoor shopping. The prices are excellent and much of the profit goes back to our Pierce County Neighbors. May was a banner year for helping people. Tracy Peacock, Executive Director of St. Vinnies revealed, “We helped 440 people last month and provided $5,500 in financial assistance – greatest requests other than rent (Pierce County CARES is taking on rental assistance) is gasoline vouchers and short-term motel vouchers.”

Be sure to read this article all the way through if you want a really, really, great deal!

On June second, I found a treasured memory.

My wife, Peggy and I like to visit the South Tacoma Thrift Store . . . sometimes to visit with Tracy, a friend from the Rotary Club of Tacoma, and sometimes we just like to look for treasures. And we almost always find them. On June second, I found a treasured memory. For several years at Rotary I would tell the story of My One Present Christmas from 1956. My parents explained that money was short, we had just purchased our new home, and they would only be able to buy me one present. No problem. I asked for an inexpensive toy even though what I wanted was an “English Racer” made in Austria carrying the name and logo of J.C. Higgins. On Christmas Day I got my toy AND the black and white bike of my dreams. On our June second visit to St. Vinnies I found the bike exactly like I rode for eight years. It wasn’t my bike, but close enough to bring memories and a chuckle or two as I walked all around it and checked it out. My bike was stolen after my mom moved to North 11th in Tacoma.

The One Present Christmas – 1956: thesubtimes.com/2017/12/19/the-one-present-christmas-1956/

Besides the bike of my dreams, I also found a battery operated drone – The Falcon 2 Pro. At St. Vinnies we paid $16 for it. Back home I looked it up on eBay, where the exact same model was being sold for $50. I don’t know what I’ll do with it, but I can’t turn down a fantastic deal . . . never could.

Sitting on the flour, but ready to rock on was a possibly handmade rocking horse. A year and a half ago I bought one similar from a second hand store. When I checked out various prices, I found that mine was worth about seven times what I paid for it. I think the same would go for this one selling for $25.00.

Just walking around the different areas in the thrift shop I came to a dead stop. Directly in front of me was a brand new pair of European Equestrian Riding Boots. With these boots you could ride to the hounds or compete in dressage. As a youngster I had a Shetland pony. If I had worn boots like those I could have been someone. I could have been a contender. Unfortunately, the boots didn’t come with a riding crop, so I passed them by. “Dressage is a form of riding performed in exhibition and competition, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery.” – Wikipedia

Back near the toy section on the top shelf I looked up and whistle a few bars from the Pirates of Penzance. I stopped and I stared as I found three metal muscle model cars. They were the very essence of three metal muscle model cars. My two boys would have loved them as children . . . and aren’t all men just boys at heart? I may go back and buy all three. Two for the boys and the “Woody” for me.

Ready for your really, really, great deal. A brand new Tommy Bahama Crew Tee sells for just under fifty dollars. Tommy Bahama shirts sell for $90 and up . . . and up, BUT at St. Vinnie’s RIGHT NOW you can get Tommy Bahama and NFL/College Football Insignia Clothing for just $24.95 . . . and pick up another one for free. This is a limited offer. There are only three racks of shirts. Don’t wait.

St. Vinnies is able to provide these super deals because of people like you donating used clothing, furniture, an old car or truck and money. Visit St Vinnies and check out their website for more shopping and donation details. Help St. Vinnies with a fantastic June to match the help they provided our neighbors in May – svdptacoma.org/donate/donate-thrift-stores/

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.