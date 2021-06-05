Strickland, Kilmer Lead Bipartisan WA Congressional Delegation Letter Urging VA to Improve Veterans’ Access to Health Care

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-06) led the entire bipartisan Washington House delegation in sending a letter urging the US Department of Veterans Affairs to take immediate action to resolve the systemic issues plaguing the veterans’ health care system, and in particular the Community Care program. Strickland and Kilmer were joined in sending the letter by: Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03), Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Rick Larsen (WA-02), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), Dan Newhouse (WA-04), Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08), and Adam Smith (WA-09).

“Our country made a promise to take care of our nation’s heroes when they come home, and that promise should never be broken. Veterans have earned timely, excellent care and benefits, and our federal government must deliver. Unfortunately, while well-intentioned, the Community Care program has been a source of significant frustration for my constituents,” said Congresswoman Strickland. Under Secretary McDonough and President Biden’s leadership, I know VA can make these needed adjustments. My colleagues and I stand ready to work with VA, and ensure that our veterans’ needs are met.”

“If you served our country, the federal government should have your back. You shouldn’t have to fight for the benefits, or the care, that you’ve earned and deserve,” said Congressman Kilmer. “Unfortunately, veterans across our region and our state are struggling to access that care – facing long wait times, a lack of responsiveness, and understaffed facilities. That’s why Rep. Strickland and I are leading the full bipartisan Washington House delegation in calling for major improvements to support veterans in our state. I look forward to working with the VA’s leadership to make much progress on these issues – and fast.”

“Unfortunately, since the VA MISSION Act became law, our offices have received numerous complaints from veterans and providers regarding difficulties in accessing health care including a lack of clear communication, long wait times to receive care, a lack of sufficient care facilities in the area, delays in approving claims, and understaffed facilities. We request your immediate action to resolve these issues and improve access to care provided by Veterans’ Affairs Health Care Systems covering Washington state […] We appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to continuing to work together to support our veterans and ensure they can access the high-quality care they earned,” the Members wrote to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis R. McDonough and Acting Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Richard Stone.

This letter follows up on Strickland’s statement to the Veterans Affairs Committee last week, which brought attention to the delays and communications breakdowns that veterans living in Washington’s 10th Congressional District are experiencing through the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Community Care program.This is the latest effort by Strickland to advocate for veterans, and follows up on her previous work, including introducing the bipartisan Military Hunger Prevention Act to help low-income military families living with food insecurity make ends meet. She also led her fellow Korean American Members of Congress in introducing legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Colonel Young Oak Kim in recognition of his extraordinary heroism, leadership, and humanitarianism.