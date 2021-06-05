Initial and continued claims for regular benefits decreased May 23-29

During the week of May 23 – May 29, there were 10,085 initial regular unemployment claims (down 13.6 percent from the prior week) and 381,640 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 8.4 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 68 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.

The 4-week moving average for initial claims remain elevated at 14,494 (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and remains at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Initial claims applications for regular benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as well as continued claims for regular benefits all decreased over the week.

Decreases in layoffs in Educational Services, Retail trade and Health Care and Social Assistance contributed to the decrease in regular initial claims last week.

In the week ending May 29, ESD paid out over $233 million for 290,166 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $18.6 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.