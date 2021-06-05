46 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed June 4

On June 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 13-26 is 176.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.2 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 60s from Puyallup.
- A man in his 60s from the Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.
Our totals are 49,818 cases and 579 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
Leave a Reply