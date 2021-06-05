46 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed June 4

On June 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 13-26 is 176.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.2 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Puyallup.

A man in his 60s from the Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

Our totals are 49,818 cases and 579 deaths.

