Update: Delayed opening for new Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Forecasted wet weather during the overnight hours this weekend has delayed opening the Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 and the new southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane.

Atkinson Construction crews will now only restripe southbound I-5 on Saturday night, June 5. The striping work that is needed to open the new shared exit for Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane and the new Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be rescheduled for the weekend of June 11.

Overnight travelers using ramps in Lakewood adjacent to southbound I-5 will still see multiple ramps closed overnight Saturday June 5.

Saturday, June 5 from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close.

During the overnight ramp closures, southbound I-5 travelers going to Madigan Army Medical Center or Lakewood’s Tillicum or Woodbrook neighborhoods will detour south on I-5 to 41st Division Drive and return north on I-5 to access either exit.

Gravelly Lake Drive travelers will detour to northbound I-5 to Bridgeport Way, and return south on I-5.

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges in Lakewood to add capacity with high occupancy vehicle lanes on I-5. The project is anticipated to finish later this year.

Additional planned maintenance and construction closures can be found online at the WSDOT Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.