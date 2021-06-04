Steilacoom Town Administrator June 4 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 15, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89689683501

Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519

Civil Service Commission – July 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82988503957

Preservation and Review Board – June 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87113602697

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!

John Hemphill, Major General (USA Retired) Memorial Service:

The memorial service for our friend and community leader John Hemphill, Major General (USA Ret) will be Monday, 7 June 2021 at 1300 (1 PM) at Lewis North Chapel, Building 11621, South Drive and 12th Street, Lewis North, WA. Take 41st Division Drive onto Lewis North. Follow until you reach A Street and turn left. Go one block to 12th Street and make a left. Go one block to South Drive and make a left. Chapel is at the end of the street on the right.

home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/chaplains/chapels

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 129 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

7 medical aid responses

41 suspicious circumstance/security checks

5 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

30 traffic stops

2 noise complaints

2 residential/business alarm responses

2 responses for an animal-related issues

1 party complaint

1 narcotics/alcohol complaint

1 motor vehicle collision

2 parking enforcement responses

Crimes against persons

1 incident of assault

Crimes against property

3 incidents of vehicle prowl

2 incidents of fraud/identity theft

1 incident of theft

Public Safety remains grateful for the sacrifices of our nation’s military members. Many of our officers served in the military, and some still do. We owe a debt to those who gave their lives in support of freedom.

Over the weekend, our officers responded to a residence with multiple juveniles in crisis. We coordinated with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for immediate assessment of the juveniles’ physical and mental health, and we are coordinating with child protective services regarding their ongoing welfare.

Our newest officer has begun at the police academy. Our next new hire is expected to begin at the academy in late July.

Public Safety provided additional officer presence over the Memorial Day weekend at the ferry lanes. There have been no reports of issues in the ferry lanes from over the weekend. We expect to continue our partnership with Pierce County Ferries throughout the summer season.

With summer here, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew applied herbicide to sidewalks and sprayed for noxious weeds; completed erosion control and drainage inspections at various building sites throughout Town; provided flagging support for Hunter Tree Services while they were removing dead trees on Union Avenue; responded to dumped debris along Chambers Creek Road; picked up litter on roadways throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew rewired outlets at the bandstand in support of the Kiwanis project reconstructing the bandstand; installed banners along Rainier Street for the SHS graduating class; rebuilt the control box in the Top Side parking lot damaged by an unknown vehicle; assisted the Parks Department troubleshooting a sprinkler system control system at Pacific Street; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; commenced training their new employee, Travis Crowley; mowed and trimmed around lift stations and wells; jetted problem sewer lines throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued adjusting and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities particularly Sunnyside Beach which given the nice weather has seen a high volume of activity; water flower baskets; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.