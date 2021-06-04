PSE signs agreement to purchase 350 megawatts of wind energy from Montana project

Puget Sound Energy will soon add 350 MW of wind energy, increasing its portfolio of owned and contracted wind to 1,500 MW. PSE signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC to buy clean energy from the planned Clearwater Wind Project, located about 60 miles north of Colstrip, Montana.

The agreement will allow PSE to use existing transmission lines from Colstrip, Montana to bring in the energy to its customers in western Washington. This is also part of PSE’s commitment to the environment and deep decarbonization by investing in more wind energy.

“We are excited to partner with NextEra Energy Resources, which will move us to toward achieving our goal of reducing our own carbon emissions to net zero by 2045,” said Ron Roberts, PSE vice president of Energy Supply. “This is one of the steps we’re taking to meet our carbon commitment of Beyond Net Zero and increase our use of alternative fuels for power generation. We’ve been saying Montana has great wind resources and this agreement demonstrates PSE’s continued investment in Montana’s energy economy.”

The Clearwater Wind Project is expected to come online at the end of 2022, and it will provide sufficient energy to power about 140,000 households a year.

The wind farm will span three counties: Rosebud, Garfield and Custer. PSE will purchase 350MW of the larger Clearwater Wind Project, which will generate 750 MW, once it’s complete. The full project is anticipated to create 350 construction jobs and up to 20 full-time operational jobs.

The full project is also expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the region, providing more than $400 million in support through jobs, tax revenue and private land leases.

“This is an important step forward in diversifying our regional economy, creating new jobs and bolstering local tax revenues for our schools, roads and county services. This is a Made in Montana solution,” said Bob Lee, Rosebud County Commissioner.

This is another way PSE is working together with partners to create a clean energy future for all. Additionally, PSE is the first of six owners of Colstrip to contribute to the newly created Colstrip Community Fund with $10 million set aside for community planning efforts.

NextEra Energy Resources acquired development rights for the project from Orion Wind Resources LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and MAP® Energy. Learn more about Clearwater Wind at www.clearwaterwind.com