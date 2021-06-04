64 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed June 3

On June 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 12-25 is 188.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.3 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 64 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 49,772 cases and 577 deaths.

Find more information on: