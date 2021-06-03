West Pierce Fire & Rescue is currently accepting applications for the positions of Lateral and Entry-level Firefighter.

There is no application fee or exam cost to participate in this hiring process. Candidates must apply at www.westpierce.org by no later than July 2, 2021. Please visit the website for full details on requirements, hiring process and timeline.

*Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification is not required at time of application for entry-level candidates.

Questions? Please email employment@westpierce.org.

The post West Pierce Fire & Rescue Firefighter Application Period Now Open appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.