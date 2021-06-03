Pierce Transit Board Special Board Meeting June 4

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Board is expected to recess into Executive Session shortly after the meeting is called to order for the following purposes: 1) to discuss potential legal risks of a proposed action that could result in adverse legal or financial consequences to the agency, pursuant to RCW 42.30. 110 (1) (iii); and 2) evaluate the qualifications of an interim Chief Executive Officer pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (g).

In open session, the Board may discuss whether the agency should proceed with a short-term on-call contract for the current CEO to provide consulting services to Pierce Transit and the new Chief Executive Officer during the transition process and related contract terms. The Board may also discuss the qualifications of interim CEO candidate(s) and may appoint an interim Chief Executive Officer until a new Chief Executive Officer is hired.

The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The public is welcome to attend the meeting by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833 and entering Meeting ID No. 892 0605 5418, or by accessing us02web.zoom.us/j/89206055418.