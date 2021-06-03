Multiple southbound I-5 ramp closures in Lakewood scheduled this weekend

LAKEWOOD – Overnight travelers who use the southbound Interstate 5 ramps at Gravelly Lake Drive, Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street in Lakewood are encouraged to plan additional travel time to prevent delays this weekend.

If the weather allows, Atkinson Construction crews will reduce southbound I-5 to a single lane and close multiple ramps to restripe the highway so a new collector-distributor lane from Thorne Lane to Berkeley Street can open.

This work will occur over two nights, with lanes and ramps reopening each following day. The contractor will decide Friday morning, June 4, if the work will proceed based on the forecast. If weather cancels the work, it will be rescheduled to the following weekend.

Friday, June 4 from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close.

Saturday, June 5 from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close.

During the overnight ramp closures, southbound I-5 travelers going to Madigan Army Medical Center or Lakewood’s Tillicum or Woodbrook neighborhoods will detour south on I-5 to 41st Division Drive and return north on I-5 to access either exit.

Gravelly Lake Drive travelers will detour to northbound I-5 to Bridgeport Way, and return south on I-5.

Once the striping is finished on Sunday morning, June 6, the new Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the new southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane will be open. WSDOT published a blog in late April that covers these permanent changes.

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges in Lakewood to add capacity with high occupancy vehicle lanes on I-5. The project is anticipated to finish later this year.

Additional planned maintenance and construction closures can be found online at the WSDOT Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.