Lakewood Conditional Use Permit hearing set for June 14

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will be holding a public hearing on June 14, 2021 at 10 am for LU20-00199: Emerald City Enhanced Services Facility Conditional Use Permit for the proposed development of new single story, +/-10,400sf building for Enhanced Services Facility which would provide health and mental health care services to a maximum of 16 residents that may stay in the facility for a duration of up to 24 months. The project is proposed to be located at 11435 and 11417 Pacific Hwy SW (APN#0219122136; 0219122135) which is within the Transit Oriented Commercial (TOC) zoning district.

All persons wishing to submit written comment on this project prior to the public hearing may do so between May 27, 2021 and June 10, 2021. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project files are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for review through the Community Development Department five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

COVID-19 Meeting Notice: The state Legislature passed a concurrent Resolution extending the Governor’s emergency orders issued via Proclamation 20-28 modifying the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) during the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the emergency; as a result City Hall will NOT be open for this public hearing.

