Installing traffic signals and lighting at intersections along Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Crews are installing signals, lighting and foundations for signal poles at intersections along Martin Luther King Jr. Way. This week, the contractor will do signal and lighting work at the S. 11th St. intersection, as well as test the signals at the S. 15th St. intersection. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the side streets. In addition, crews continue to install curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. and clean the rail.

On Commerce Street, crews continue installing track, curb, gutter, sidewalks, and electrical systems. On E. 25th St., the contractor is advancing the track installation process across McKinley Ave. E near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility. The contractor may install signals on Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to MLK Jr. Way starting next week.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install stormwater pipes in the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection as soon as June 18. In addition, the contractor will install cutover tracks on E. 25th St., which will temporarily close service on Tacoma Link from June 20-30. During this time, Sound Transit will provide bus service to Tacoma Link passengers. We will provide more information soon.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 17th Street, S. 15th Street, S. 11th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of June 1

Where