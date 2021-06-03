Franke Tobey Jones Senior Art Show Is Back – Call For Entries

Submitted by Jana Wennstrom, Frank Tobey Jones.

Franke Tobey Jones is once again in search of talented artists aged 55 or better for our 2021 Senior Art Show, which will take place Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17 in the M.J. Wicks Wellness Center with the Opening Reception on Thursday, October 14. Submission deadline is Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The show will be curated by Heide Fernandez-Llamazares. Heide is the My Public Art Portal Project Manager for the Washington State Arts Commission where she manages the online presentation of the State Art Collection. She has worked for the Tacoma Art Museum Education Department and she curated The Telephone Room Gallery out of her home in the North End of Tacoma from 2009-13. Heide currently serves as a Tacoma Arts Commissioner and was also a juror for the 2018 Senior Art Show.

Senior Art Show Reception at Franke Tobey Jones, 2018

This year the Jurors will be:

Elise Richman, Artist and Professor of Art at the University of Puget Sound

Allison Hyde, Artist and City of Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation, Arts Coordinator

Lynn Di Nino, Artist and 2017 recipient of Washington State Governor’s “Artist of the Year” Award

For more information, and to enter the 2021 Senior Art Show, visit www.franketobeyjones.com/senior-art-show.

If you have questions, please call Jana Wennstrom, Franke Tobey Jones Senior University Coordinator, 253-756-6219 or jwennstrom@franketobeyjones.com