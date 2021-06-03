Color the world with reading this summer

Explore how reading colors the world with Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading program now through Aug. 31. Sign up for this free, all ages’ community activity and read, be creative, find beauty in diversity and win prizes.

“Summer is the perfect time to read,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The Summer Reading program creates fun ways to foster a love of reading for the entire family. The challenges and activities are a great way to incorporate some extra fun and stress relief this summer. And, we all know we could use a huge dose of stress relief – which reading has proven to do!”

The Summer Reading program has activities and challenges to enhance reading for all ages.

Early learners can attend a virtual story time and complete activities around singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.

Kids can create an online escape room in Tweens Escape Club or complete challenges to create, make, explore and share with an activity pack.

Teens will find art classes and activity prompts in reading journals.

Adults can join book discussions or grown-up story time and find reading challenges to open their world to new books.

Book lists with reading suggestions are also available and Grab Bags from Pierce County Library’s curbside service introduce readers to books they might not have chosen for themselves.

Join the fun by downloading the Beanstack app from Google Play or the Apple Store, signing up online or getting a reading log at Library Curbside. Participants are encouraged to invite family and friends.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors Summer Reading.

Sign up and learn more at summerreading.pcls.us.