122 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed June 2

On June 2, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 11-24 is 196.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Today, our 14-day case rate fell below 200 for the first time in almost 3 months. If you’ve been vaccinated, thank you! If you’re using healthy habits, thank you too!. Let’s keep it going, Pierce County. Find your vaccine at tpchd.org/VaxToTheFuture.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.8 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 122 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

Today’s case count reflects a backlog of older cases recently entered into our data system.

Why can’t we separate out cases we confirmed for today and the backlogged cases? Our COVID-19 case data represents an open data set, which means the numbers increase and decrease as we add or remove test results, which happens as we learn more about a case.

Backlogged cases could date back one week, to the beginning of the year, or to the beginning of the pandemic.

We report cases for the date we find out about them and aren’t always able to separate out those cases that are part of a backlog until we get more information on the case. To view data by test date, view the state’s dashboard.

Last week we began using 2020 revised population data. To remain aligned with State Department of Health data, today we will revert to using total population from 2010 census data.

Our totals are 49,708 cases and 576 deaths.

