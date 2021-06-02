Sound Transit Board to hold special meeting on June 3

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene a special Board meeting on June 3 to continue discussing program realignment. The meeting will take place in lieu of the Executive Committee meeting.

The 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. special Board meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-special-meeting-2021-06-03

Information on the realignment process and the revenue and cost challenges is available at:

www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/realignment