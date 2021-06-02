Submitted by KM Hills.

Pierce County Parks provides some nice slices of nature if you can’t get out of town. Good weather and a long weekend allowed for a few extra dog walks to enjoy. It is always a good feeling to be out in nature and nice when you can find it close to home.

The two Pierce County Parks we enjoyed over the weekend were Bresemann Forest (next to Sprinker Rec Center) and Orangegate Park (intersection of 84th St E & 46th Ave E.) Both have good trails through forested areas but Bresemann Forest was a little better maintained, and it has trail markers.

There is a creek which leaves Spanaway Lake on one side of the forest to give a small point of interest. Orangegate Park is on both sides of 84th St so crossing the road allowed for some extra trails. The park also allows for horseback riding (watch where you step) so our dog got her first encounter with a horse.

If you like to get out and enjoy different places close to home these might be some parks to check out.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.