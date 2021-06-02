Pierce Transit CEO Search Committee June 3 Meeting

The Pierce Transit CEO Search and Recruitment Committee will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 and Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting.

The purpose of this meeting is for the committee to interview and evaluate the qualifications of CEO applicants for employment in Executive Session pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (g). This portion of the meeting will be closed to the public and is expected to take the duration of the meeting.

In open session, it is anticipated that the committee may make advancement recommendations of CEO applicants for final employment determination by the full Board of Commissioners at a future meeting.

The public is welcome to attend portions of the meeting that are open to the public by accessing the meeting link through Zoom here: us02web.zoom.us/j/84598800371, or by calling 253.215.8782 and entering meeting ID No. 84598800371.