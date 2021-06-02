New traffic signal system coming to Canyon Road East and 96th Street East June 3

A new traffic signal system will be activated at the Canyon Road East and 96th Street East intersection around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3.

The activation is weather dependent. Activation work will start around 8 a.m. The roads will remain open, but traffic may be shifted around work areas. Motorists should expect delays.

The signal system is part of a larger project to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion on Canyon Road East between 99th Street Court East and 84th Street East. Learn more about the project at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5726.

Intersection changes

The intersection was widened to accommodate a new roadway configuration along Canyon Road East.

There will be five lanes at the intersection along Canyon Road East, including two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes and left turn pockets in both directions.

There will be three lanes at the intersection along 96th Street East, including one eastbound lane, one westbound lane and left turn pockets in both directions.

Marked crosswalks will be installed and pedestrian push buttons that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be activated as part of the project.

Project schedule

Construction work started April 8, 2020. Work was suspended Jan. 11, 2021, and resumed April 5.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. The road may periodically be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A significant portion of the construction work is complete. Remaining construction work on Canyon Road East is expected to be complete in June. Additional work on the east leg of the Canyon Road East and 84th Street East intersection will be conducted once materials are acquired. A landscape establishment period will end in February 2022.

Rino Construction is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $8.9 million and is funded with County Road Funds, Traffic Impact Fees and Washington State Transportation Improvement Board Urban Arterial Program funds.

This project will support the future Canyon Road Regional Connection Project. Learn more at www.canyonroadconnection.org.