From field to shake, Jake’s Burgers at Sterino Farms is about as fresh a berry milkshake experience as a diner can find in Pierce County. The burger truck opened May 22 at the Sterino Farms Puyallup farm stand at 6116 52nd St. E. It’s open for lunch and dinner every day except Wednesdays. The burger […]

The post New Jake’s Burgers at Sterino Farms has berries that go from field to shake appeared first on Dine Pierce County.