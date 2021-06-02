52 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed June 1

On June 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 9-22 is 211.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.8 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 52 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

On May 29 we confirmed 128 cases. On May 30 we confirmed 126 cases. On May 31 we confirmed 96 cases.

Today’s case count does not include any backlog cases. Case counts from Saturday, Sunday and Monday reflect a backlog of older cases recently entered into our data system.

Backlogged cases could date back one week, to the beginning of the year, or to the beginning of the pandemic.

We report cases for the date we find out about them and aren’t always able to separate out those cases that are part of a backlog until we get more information on the case. To view data by test date, view the state’s dashboard.

Our totals are 49,588 cases and 575 deaths.

