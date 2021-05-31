Finishing Touches Being Put on U.P.’s Housing Action Plan

Members of the City’s Planning and Development Services Department are busy wrapping up the Housing Action Plan that will be presented to the City Council for study on Monday, June 7.

The Housing Action Plan (HAP) is designed to encourage future construction of additional affordable and market-rate housing throughout the city and offers recommendations and possible actions that the City can consider as it plans for the next 20 years of growth. The HAP process itself will not result in any Comprehensive Plan policy or development regulation changes at this time.

The HAP has involved months of research and documentation and included two public meetings and an online survey to gather community input on housing issues in U.P.

“I am grateful to my team members who have put in so much time to put this plan together, but also to the engaged citizens of U.P. who have taken time to participate in our outreach efforts,” said David Swindale, director of Planning and Development Services.