Expect traffic delays at railroad crossings June 1-July 25

Amtrak will be conducting crew qualifications on tracks parallel to I-5 between Tacoma, South Tacoma, Lakewood, JBLM, and DuPont. This training is being conducted in coordination with Sound Transit and the Washington State Department of Transportation. Due to track testing, individuals will see some activity on or near the tracks.

Trains will run from Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction on the Lakewood Subdivision. During this period, trains will be running at speeds of up to 79 mph.

Due to track testing, travelers may experience traffic delays at railroad signal crossings. However, it will take less than a minute for trains to pass, from the time gates come down until they come back up again. The public is asked to use extreme caution near the railroad right-of-way.

What

Potential traffic delays at railroad crossings.

When

June 1 – July 25. Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where

Potential traffic delays could occur at the following at-grade signal crossing:

South 74th Street

Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest

100th Street Southwest

108th Street Southwest

Bridgeport Way Southwest

Clover Creek Drive Southwest

41st Division Drive

DuPont – Steilacoom Road

More