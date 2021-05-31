Expect traffic delays at railroad crossings June 1-July 25

Amtrak will be conducting crew qualifications on tracks parallel to I-5 between Tacoma, South Tacoma, Lakewood, JBLM, and DuPont. This training is being conducted in coordination with Sound Transit and the Washington State Department of Transportation. Due to track testing, individuals will see some activity on or near the tracks.
Trains will run from Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction on the Lakewood Subdivision. During this period, trains will be running at speeds of up to 79 mph.
Due to track testing, travelers may experience traffic delays at railroad signal crossings. However, it will take less than a minute for trains to pass, from the time gates come down until they come back up again. The public is asked to use extreme caution near the railroad right-of-way.
What
Potential traffic delays at railroad crossings.
When
June 1 – July 25. Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where
- Potential traffic delays could occur at the following at-grade signal crossing:
- South 74th Street
- Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest
- 100th Street Southwest
- 108th Street Southwest
- Bridgeport Way Southwest
- Clover Creek Drive Southwest
- 41st Division Drive
- DuPont – Steilacoom Road
More
- These tests and trainings are in advance of the eventual resumption of Amtrak Cascades service to the Point Defiance Bypass later this year.
- For more information about train safety, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation.
