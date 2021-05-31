2-Night Extension of Current Nighttime Fifth Street NW closures

Nighttime road closure of Fifth Street NW between 2nd Ave NW and W Stewart Ave to conduct utility work for the future garage and pedestrian bridge.
When
Work started back on May 10, for an approximate three week period (ending May 28). Nighttime work will be extended for 2 more nights, Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, and will conclude approximately the morning of Thursday, June 3. Closure hours are 9pm through 5am.
Where
- Fifth Street NW between 2nd Ave NW and W Stewart Ave. (See map below.)
More
- Signed detours will be in place.
- The work may create minimal noise impacts.
- Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.
- As described in previous alerts, 3rd Avenue NW between 5th and 6th Streets has closed permanently, and several sidewalks are closed through early 2022, including: the north side of 3rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets, the east side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, and the west side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.
