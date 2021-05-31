2-Night Extension of Current Nighttime Fifth Street NW closures

Nighttime road closure of Fifth Street NW between 2nd Ave NW and W Stewart Ave to conduct utility work for the future garage and pedestrian bridge.

When

Work started back on May 10, for an approximate three week period (ending May 28). Nighttime work will be extended for 2 more nights, Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, and will conclude approximately the morning of Thursday, June 3. Closure hours are 9pm through 5am.

Where

Fifth Street NW between 2nd Ave NW and W Stewart Ave. (See map below.)

More