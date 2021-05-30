USGA Amateur Four-Ball Wraps Up with Big Announcement

Golfers are concluding play in the U.S. Golf Association’s (USGA) Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay today, but the excitement isn’t over.

On Monday, the USGA announced that they have chosen Chambers Bay to host the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship from Aug. 8-14, 2022. It will be the fourth time Chambers Bay has hosted a USGA championship.

“This is great news for our city and for Chambers Bay,” said U.P. Mayor Caroline Belleci, who served as an honorary starter for the first day of practice for the Men’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship which began last week. “It was clear from what we heard from golfers we talked to during the men’s Four-Ball that Chambers Bay is truly a bit of a ‘hidden gem.’ Many said they’d never been to the course before but were thrilled with its challenging holes and stunning views.”

According to the USGA, Chambers Bay will become the 15th course to host all three of the organization’s original championships: the U.S. Amateur, the U.S. Open and the Women’s Amateur. It will be the first municipal course to have hosted these events and just the third course open to the public to achieve this distinction, joining the resorts at Pebble Beach (California) and Pinehurst (North Carolina).