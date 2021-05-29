Universal design workshop focuses on age-friendly homes

Sidewalk ramps at intersections, commonly called curb cuts, were designed to help wheelchairs navigate urban walkways. Once introduced, designers quickly realized their extensive value for parents pushing strollers, children riding bicycles and pedestrians out for a stroll. This realization was the first step toward Universal Design.

“Universal Design: Making an ‘Age-Friendly’ Home,” will explore the principles of design that can be introduced into any home. Universal Design is a process that has been applied to homes worldwide, enabling and empowering diverse populations by improving human performance, health and social participation. Advanced registration is required, and participants can sign up using the link below:

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Register online: bit.ly/3s6ystS

Join by Phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 945 8462 6961

Now known as Lifespan Design or Design for All Ages, these principles enable any living environment to be safer, comfortable and more livable for everyone from infants to seniors. Each feature of a home – faucets, handles, hallways, lighting, stairs, sinks, doorways, appliances and more – have seen dramatic transformations, especially since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990.

Today, Lifespan Design involves manufacturers, builders and service providers to produce new technology for everyone. Lifespan Design ensures that environments, products, services and interfaces work for people of all ages and abilities in different situations and under various circumstances. By learning about the principles underlying Universal Design, homeowners can make the most out of their investments, whether it’s replacing light switches or doing major home remodels.

“Over 90% of seniors want to live in their own homes indefinitely,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The surprise behind the number is the benefit that younger people realize when the principles of accessibility are introduced. Not only do older adults find an advantage to these conveniences, but all members of the family may find a greater sense of wellbeing and comfort.”

“Universal Design: Making an ‘Age-Friendly’ Home,” will be presented by Michael Weinstein, co-owner of the Reverie at Silver Creek and President of Synthesis Interests and the Universal Design Collective. Weinstein is a member of the City of Seattle Universal Design and Digital Equity Committees with over 30 years’ experience with innovative physical settings, ranging from complete neighborhoods to assisted living facilities for active seniors.

The event is free for all ages. Register online using the link above or contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.