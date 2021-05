Local students named to Union University President’s List

Three hundred forty-three students have been named to the Union University President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Locally, two students made the list:

Lakewood, WA

David Edgren

Tacoma, WA

Angela Le

