Lakewood area student graduates from University of Saint Mary

The University of Saint Mary celebrated the close of another academic year and the passing of a major milestone in the lives of the class of 2021 at USM’s Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 15, in McGilley Field House on USM’s main Leavenworth campus, 4100 South 4th Street.

Lakewood’s Tommy McCall earned a Master of Business Administration.

Traditionally, the university celebrates all graduates at a single event. Besides holding multiple ceremonies this year, the university took several precautions to help protect the health and safety of attendees.

The 2021 Commencement events honored the university’s 251 graduates—a group composed of 153 undergraduate degree recipients, 56 master’s degree recipients, and 42 doctoral degree recipients. This year’s graduates hail from coast to coast and from international destinations.

The morning ceremony honored graduates from USM’s Division of Health Sciences, Division of Nursing, and the Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. The afternoon ceremony honored graduates from the Division of Business and Information Technologies, the Division of Liberal Arts and Humanities, and the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The ceremonies were also livestreamed on USM’s YouTube channel.

The ceremonies featured performances by the USM Brass Quintet and the Saint Mary Concert Chorale. Reflections were provided by student speakers Logan Swank, a biology and chemistry major from Puyallup, Wash.; Elijah Creighton-Rhea, an English major of Victorville, Calif.; Victoria Bogner of Kansas City, Kan., who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree; and Michael McGuire of Atchison, Kan., who earned a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology.

The members of the Saint Mary graduating class of 2021 arrived at USM from a wide variety of backgrounds and are bound for an equally impressive range of bright futures. In reaching their God-given potential, USM’s graduates have overcome obstacles of all kinds.