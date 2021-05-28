Visiting the Lancer Brigade at JBLM

On Thursday, May 27th, 2021 the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division dedicated Lancer Field, a new field near their headquarters building on JBLM North Fort.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team the premier Indo-Pacific aligned unit. Fire teams charge onto the battlefield within armored Stryker vehicles and conduct dangerous missions under enemy fire. Not all would return.

Just days before Memorial Day, the event was an opportunity to recognize those that had lost their lives in service of their country. As wind and rain battered the tent overhead, Col. Jonathan Chung addressed his audience to reflect on the legacy of his team and those it had lost.

“To understand the Lancer Journey, you have to go back over a decade to the origins of 5-2 Stryker Brigade – built and tested in the fires of combat with stories of heroism, gallantry, and the ultimate sacrifice.”

Read more at the City of Lakewood’s website.