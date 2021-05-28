Fort Lewis Thrift Shop Grateful for Support #JBLMSoundLiving

Submitted by Fort Lewis Thrift Shop Board – Publicity.

The Fort Lewis Thrift Shop is, once again, grateful for the support it receives! The month of May is Volunteer Appreciation Month on Joint Base Lewis McChord. Thrift Shop volunteers were invited to a JBLM event honoring volunteers, and also recognized at the shop. Volunteers put in hundreds of hours each year to make the consignment program available, sort donations, assist customers, and so much more.

There are numerous volunteers who have enhanced the Thrift Shop for decades. Diane Anderson, a longtime volunteer, who also serves on the Board explains “We have a lot of volunteers at the Fort Lewis Thrift Shop who give their time and service to help give back to the military community. We provide funds for organizations like the USO and local schools.”

Some of our dedicated volunteers: L to R – Lujeuna (15 volunteer years), Anna (23 yrs), Don (10 yrs), Jerry (45 yrs) & JoAnn (20 yrs)

The Thrift Shop awards grants within the local military community. Information about volunteering and grant applications can be found on our website FortLewisThriftShop.com or by calling 253-964-0445. We have 2 huge buildings of inventory located at 2070 & 2071 Pendleton Ave on JBLM. Come discover our treasure trove T-W-Th 9:00-2:30 and first Saturday’s from 10-2.

I Corps Commander, LTG Randy George, and JBLM support our mission.