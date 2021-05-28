Food distribution event for Joint Base Lewis-McChord area military families on June 5th at Clover Park High School

Submitted by Derek Doyle.

As part of the 1 Million Meals Challenge, the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a food distribution event for active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Saturday, June 5.

The drive-thru event at Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Washington will be the second food distribution of the 1 Million Meals Challenge – a goal to provide 1 million meals to military families in need across the nation. To ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, families are asked to pre-register for the event.

MFAN has studied food insecurity in the military community since 2017. In 2019, one in eight of our national survey respondents said they were experiencing food insecurity. The COVID-19 pandemic has further compounded the issue and in MFAN’s latest national survey, one in five respondents said they were experiencing food insecurity.

This event is made possible in part by a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which is dedicated to ensuring that impacted post-9/11 veterans, service members, their families, and their caregivers thrive long after they return home. Tyson Foods will be donating truckloads of protein to bases between May and June and the major suppliers of the commissary have contributed goods as well. This event is conducted in partnership with Nourish Pierce County, a major food bank system operating 23 sites across Pierce County.

WHAT: Drive-Thru Food Distribution Event for JBLM Area Families

WHEN: June 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

WHERE: Clover Park High School (11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW Lakewood, WA 98499)

To attend or volunteer at a food distribution event, connect with resources, or share your experiences as a military family, visit the 1 Million Meals Challenge webpage.

About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network is a nonprofit dedicated to building a community of military and veteran families at home and abroad who are well informed about the resources designed to serve them, equipped with tools for success, connected with leaders who serve the military family community, and embraced by the public. To learn more, visit the MFAN website.