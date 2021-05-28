Coffee Chat (and Change the World) on Memorial Day

Come share the exciting debut on Monday, May 31 at 9 am of the Silver Sage Radio Players with the audio version of Joella Oldfield’s long awaited book about her father, Western Artist Fred Oldfield, the man the Seattle Times once called “The Northwest’s Cowboy.” Share the very first public reading of this incredible story called Better Than I Deserve.

Joella Oldfield with her father, western artist Fred Oldfield at the Western Heritage Center.

Adelheid Arboghast will share her passion for turning her garden into a magical Creature Preserve.

Adelheid read a children’s story years ago which chronicled the tale of a pair of grandparents and grandkids and their adventures being caretakers in a magical creature preserve. As soon as Adelheid moved to Washington state and saw how beautiful its flora and fauna were, she went to work creating her magical creature preserve garden. It continually evolves as friends and neighbors often bring fun things by. It has been featured in a few community posts and people are welcome to stop in and walk around. We have some families who purposefully take family walks so they can pop in and see what is new in the Gnome gardens. Don’t you wish we had a picture? This will be your best Memorial Day trip.

Of course, Chef Anessa and Father Fred will be with us in this fast moving hour. We’ll have lots of fun.

Our last Coffee Chat before summer vacation will be on June 14 when we’ll celebrate Men’s Month.

