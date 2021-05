BukBuk’s Island Chicken and Lumpia will go big in June in Tacoma. Simultaneously, owner Domonick Arnett – a longtime Tacoma restaurant industry worker – will open a mobile restaurant and a brick-and-mortar location in Tacoma. But more on those locations in a moment. BukBuk’s merges Pacific Island flavors in portable, handheld eats. Flavors initially will […]

