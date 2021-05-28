Bates Technical College recognizes academic instructor Angela Driver with prestigious Exceptional Faculty Award

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College academic faculty member Angela Driver recently received the annual Exceptional Faculty Award in a surprise celebration in her honor.

As an Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training (I-BEST) instructor in the Diesel and Heavy Equipment program, Driver teaches and students literacy, work and college-readiness skills so they can move through their program and into living wage careers faster.

Yifan Sun, assistant dean of instruction and Driver’s supervisor, said, “Angela always puts her students’ needs first. She is willing to do more to close the gap for students to achieve their educational goals. Her approachable and friendly personality makes her a great team member.”

The annual award recognizes faculty members who infuse their teaching with innovation, and who provide an exemplary level of work performance that fosters and supports student learning.

Diesel and Heavy Equipment program instructor Jeff Rush said, “Angela is approachable, friendly, and always knows what’s happening in our department and with our students. She has stepped up and helped manage registrations, certifications, shop tours, student complaints and counseling, locker assignments and many other things,” said Rush. “She has helped Bates retain many students that may have felt unanchored during this uncertain time. She is a true exemplification of an exceptional faculty.”

The state legislature created the Exceptional Faculty Awards program in 1990 to recognize and encourage excellence in teaching in Washington state’s 34 public community and technical colleges. This award is made possible through a legislature-established endowed trust fund and the Bates Technical College Foundation.

