366 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 27

On May 27, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 3-16 is 248.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 8.8 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 366 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A man in his 40s from South Pierce County.

Today’s case count includes a backlog of older cases recently entered into our data system.

Why can’t we separate out cases we confirmed for today and the backlogged cases? Our COVID-19 case data represents an open data set, which means the numbers increase and decrease as we add or remove test results, which happens as we learn more about a case.

Backlogged cases could date back one week, to the beginning of the year, or to the beginning of the pandemic.

We report cases for the date we find out about them, and aren’t always able to separate out those cases that are part of a backlog until we get more information on the case. To view data by test date, view the state’s dashboard.

Our totals are 49,025 cases and 570 deaths.

