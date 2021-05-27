Pierce Transit CEO Search Meeting, May 28

The Pierce Transit CEO Search and Recruitment Committee will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 and Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is for the committee to 1) receive an update on the recruitment process to date; and 2) hold an Executive Session, pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (g), to evaluate the qualifications of applicants for public employment. This portion of the meeting will be closed to the public and the committee is expected to be in Executive Session majority of the meeting duration. No final disposition will occur at this meeting.

The public is welcome to attend the open/public portion of the meeting by accessing the meeting link through Zoom here: us02web.zoom.us/j/84777516463 or by calling 253.215.8782 and entering meeting ID No. 847 775 16463.