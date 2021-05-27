Lakewood Business: You Can Help

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Lakewood Rotary has contributed more than $3 Million to the Lakewood community since their founding in 1956. We have been able to do this because of the great support from so many in Lakewood.

And you can help, again! June 5 is the club’s one day only online auction. Help us help Lakewood with an auction item. A gift card, an item you have in stock, anything new that would be a benefit to the auction (and hopefully your business down the road).

DEADLINE FOR ITEMS: JUNE 1. If you’d like to be part of our effort, please email chairperson Nicole Hancock at nhancock@alliancelg.com.

Many thanks from Lakewood Rotary (Service Above Self).

And also: free registration for the online auction can be received by emailing Nicole, too.