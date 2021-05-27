KBTC’s Northwest Now focuses on vaccine hesitancy

With tens of thousands of Washingtonians getting vaccinated every day, there is indeed a bright light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But the road to recovery is being threatened by those who are hesitant or who are outright refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll talk to local medical experts about the numerous threats that vaccine hesitancy is posing to society and how it could possibly extend this pandemic beyond 2021.

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

