Community input sought for aging and disability services

The Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) division is initiating a survey to gather community input for the two-year update to the 2020-2023 Area Plan. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Pierce County, ADR must develop and oversee long-term services and supports for older adults and adults with disabilities living in our communities.

To develop the Area Plan Update for 2022-2023, ADR will be collecting input from a variety of groups and individuals including current ADR clients, service providers, professionals from the health care, long-term care and social service network within Pierce County, advocates and caregivers. Help shape future services for seniors and individuals with disabilities by completing our short, confidential survey.

Surveys must be completed by Wednesday, June 30. Respondents may complete a survey online or request a print copy by calling 253-798-7376. This fall, a draft of the 2022-2023 Area Plan Update will be created and available online for the public to review. The community will have another opportunity to provide feedback during a public hearing in September.

“We want to learn about what’s most important to people,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “To develop a strong update to the plan for the next two years, we want to hear from older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers and family members.”

The Area Plan identifies local needs, service gaps, and funding priorities, and describes strategies for delivering priority services to support older adults and adults with disabilities living in the community.

To learn more about Aging and Disability Resources, including the Area Plan, contact Connie Kline at 253-798-3782.