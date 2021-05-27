City of Puyallup Offering Discounts to Summer Camps and Programs

The City of Puyallup Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that it will be participating in Kids Need to Play! (KNP!), a program created by Pierce County that offers deep discounts on select summer camps and programs. Register now for KNP! Programs, which begin on June 28, 2021, by going to PuyallupParksandRec.com.

From June 28 to September 3, 2021, parents can sign their kids up for fun, recreational programs without the financial burden. The program was created with the intention of ensuring that kids, both pre-school (ages 3-4) and school-age (ages 5-18), have access to safe recreation activities, camps and programs that enrich their lives and outlooks. All the while, adhering to safety protocols and procedures set forth by the State.

The City of Puyallup has partnered with Pierce County, along with Lakewood Parks, Metro Parks Tacoma, Steilacoom Parks & Recreation and Pen Met Parks to offer this wonderful opportunity. Discounts will range between 60 and 90 percent off, depending on the program or camp. To get started, simply go to PuyallupParksandRec.com, click on the KNP! banner, and begin the registration process. Discounts will be applied automatically, without the need for a coupon code, reimbursement, or long wait. Parents are encouraged to register their kids early. If a family has already registered for a camp or program prior to the KNP! announcement, they can contact our Parks and Recreation Department to request a refund.

Sarah Harris, Puyallup Parks and Recreation Director, comments on the program. “Parents will definitely want to take advantage of this great program,” remarks Harris. “These discounts are an incentive to get kids outside to play and explore our natural environment or to participate in fun and exciting camps and classes. At the same time, the discounts will not impact the quality of our programs. We will continue to deliver programs that are the highest quality for our residents.”

KNP! was created by Pierce County using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Approximately $1.5 million in federal funds were earmarked for this program from the ARPA. It is estimated that nearly 15,000 youth in Pierce County will benefit from this program.

For more information about KNP!, please contact the Puyallup Parks and Recreation Department at 253-841-5457 or visit PuyallupParksandRec.com.