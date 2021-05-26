Ripple Theatre Project Announces The DuPont Performing Arts Walk

DuPont – Partnering with local performing arts organizations, Ripple Theatre Project is thrilled to announce a unique new event – The DuPont Performing Arts Walk. In this new imagining of an Arts Walk, attendees will walk from one performance location to another enjoying theatre, music and dance. The Performing Arts Walk will allow attendees to sample several local performing arts organizations while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.

“Enjoying the arts in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest really can’t be beat”, says Ripple Theatre Project’s Executive Director, Tineke Raak. Performance groups that will be participating will be announced as we get closer to the event. “We are so excited to bring these fantastic performers to DuPont! We are especially excited to give the kids in our community a chance to experience some live performances they might not otherwise get to see,” says Raak. Sponsorship and Advertising spots are still available for this event. Please check out www.RippleTheatreProject.com for more information.

Performances are July 30 and 31 at 7:00pm and August 1 at 1:00pm. Tickets will go on sale in June starting at $25 per person. Military and Senior discounts are also available. Everyone is encouraged to purchase early as we will have a limited number of tickets available for each performance. To purchase tickets, donate to Ripple Theatre Project or for more information go to www.RippleTheatreProject.com.

Ripple Theatre Project is committed to making live theatre accessible to South Sound communities: producing and presenting theatre that celebrates our stories, our humanity and the magic of experiencing live theatre together. Ripple Theatre Project is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of Ripple Theatre Project must be made payable to “Fractured Atlas” only and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.