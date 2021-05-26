PSE continues contract for share of clean hydro power

Puget Sound Energy recently extended a hydro power contract for about 40 megawatts of clean energy continuing a partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (Colville Tribe) and Douglas County PUD (Douglas PUD).

PSE and Douglas PUD have negotiated an extension on a power sales agreement that will provide PSE a 5.5 percent share of hydroelectric power produced by the Wells Hydroelectric Project for the next three years.

“I am happy to announce that the Colville Confederated Tribes approved the sale of 5.5% of our Wells Dam power allocation to Puget Sound Energy,” said Rodney Cawston Chairman of the Tribal Council. “Puget Sound Energy has a strong commitment to support the Pacific Northwest’s economic recovery and their infrastructure platform provides a strong foundation to expand cleaner energy resources to protect the environment. The Colville Tribe appreciates these values and we hope to develop a strong relationship with Puget Sound Energy. It is important for the Colville Tribe to seek stable returns to support our essential governmental services.”

Douglas PUD marketed the power on behalf of the Colville Tribe from their slice of the project. PSE will derive about 25 average Megawatts of emissions free hydro-power under this agreement, which is enough energy to power approximately 20,000 homes.

“Having this additional carbon-free resource is important to PSE and its customers,” said PSE Vice President of Energy Supply Ron Roberts. “When we have a stable energy supply from these great projects it will help ensure that we have another energy source for our customers during the peak winter months.”

This agreement helps PSE make progress in its commitment of working together to create a clean energy future for all while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. PSE will target reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero and go beyond by helping other sectors to enable carbon reduction across the state of Washington.