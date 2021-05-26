Lakewood hearing for 2021 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments set for June 7

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2021 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter. The public hearing will be conducted virtually via ZOOM. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments or testify during the virtual public hearing.

HEARING DATE: June 7, 2021

TIME: 7:00 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Council virtual public meeting. Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify and/or submit written will be published no later than June 4 at cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/

There are ten proposed amendments. A brief description of the amendments is listed below:

2021-01 Replacement of Comprehensive Plan Sustainability Chapter with an Energy and Climate Change Chapter .

2021-02 Updates to reflect 2020 rezone of certain Springbrook parcels to Industrial

Business Park (IBP) Zone.

2021-03 Updates to reflect adoption of 2020 City Parks Legacy Plan.

2021-04 Updates related to allowing and/or encouraging various housing types (e.g., transitory accommodations, accessory dwelling units, and “missing middle” housing.)

2021-05 Updates related to Western State Hospital (WSH) and Public and Semi-Public Institutional Uses.

2021-06 Updates to reflect adoption of the Downtown Subarea Plan and the Lakewood Station District Subarea (LSDS) Plan.

2021-08 Tillucum Neighborhood Rezones and Neighborhood Plan Review

I. Parcels in Proximity to Berkeley Interchange – Redesignate/rezone parcels 2200000172, -173, -192, -193, -210, -240, -250, -260, -270, -941, -942, and -950 from Single Family (SF)/Residential 3 (R3) to Neighborhood Business District (NBD)/Neighborhood Commercial 2 (NC2.)

II. Parcels included within pending Habitat for Humanity Project – Redesignate/rezone parcels 0219212116, -017, -056, and -063 from Single Family (SF)/Residential 3 (R3) to Mixed Residential (MR)/Mixed Residential 2 (MR2.)

III. Conduct review of the 2011 Tillicum Neighborhood Plan, the Tillicum Center of Local Importance (CoLI), and the text in Comprehensive Plan Sections 1.5, 2.5.1 and 4.5.3 and Goal LU-52, with appropriate public outreach and participation, for potential updates and amendments as part of the 2022 or 2023 Comprehensive Plan amendment cycle.

2021-09 Text amendments to Comprehensive Plan Goal LU-18 (LU-18.5) related to highest and best uses of commercial lands.

2021-10 Text amendments to LMC Chapter 18A.40 expanding the list of water supply related facilities (water wells, culverts, water tanks) and sewer or pumping station facilities in the Lakewood development code.

2021-11 Text and Map amendments regarding Transitory Accommodations in response to 2020 ESSB 1754, adding “Religious Organizations; Hosting of the Homeless” to the Comprehensive Plan and LMC Title 18A.

A copy of the proposed amendments is available for inspection on the City of Lakewood website at cityoflakewood.us/community_economic_development/ under “Notices and Announcements.” The staff report will be available online for inspection as well at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702 or tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.