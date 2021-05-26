252 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed May 25

On May 25, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 3-16 is 276.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.4 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 252 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 50s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 90s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Frederickson.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

Batch uploads of past cases from one or more labs contribute to today’s case count. Our data reflects the date we receive the cases.

Our totals are 48,305 cases and 564 deaths.

